gold rate in odisha
Image Credits: Nikita Jewellers

Gold Rate Slightly Increases In Bhubaneswar On Kartika Purnima

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate slightly increases in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Kartika Purnima.

On Monday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded Rs 45,020 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 49,120.

Gold price for 24 carat increased by Rs 10 per 10 grams while 22 carat gold increased by Rs 20 per 10 grams.

Yesterday gold prices recorded Rs 45,010 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 49,100.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows:

gold rate
Image credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On the other hand silver rate recorded Rs 64,700/kg today.

