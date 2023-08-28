Gold rate slightly decreases for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India on Monday

Bhubaneswar: The rates of gold have slightly decreased in India for the last 24 hours for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams).

As on August 28 (Monday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,720 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,790 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,600 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,450 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,500.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,450 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,500. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,490 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,750.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has remained same today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,450, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,500.