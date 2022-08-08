Gold rate remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has remained unchanged on August 8, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Monday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,550.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,450.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,030 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,870 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,550. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,550.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,550 on Monday. Gold price has not changed in the last 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).