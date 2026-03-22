Gold rate remain unchanged in the last 24 hours in India, check updated rates

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New Delhi: The Gold prices in India have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours for both the 24-carat and 22-carat amid the ongoing war in the Middle East countries.

On March 22, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,45,970 per 10 grams and Rs 1,33,800 for 22-carat gold per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,09,480 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has remained constant in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,45,970 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,33,800 on Tuesday.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,46,120 1,33,950 Mumbai 1,45,970 1,33,800 Chennai 1,56,000 1,43,000 Kolkata 1,45,970 1,33,800 Hyderabad 1,45,970 1,33,800 Bangalore 1,45,970 1,33,800 Bhubaneswar 1,45,970 1,33,800

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On March 22, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 on Sunday.

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