Gold rate minutely increases for 24 carat and 22 carat in India for 12th September

Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, the rate of gold has decreased by Rs 10 today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,830, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,840.

The rates of gold have increased in India for the last 24 hours for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams).

As on 12th September (Tuesday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,230 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,990 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,990. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,830 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,830.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,830 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,830. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,910 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,150.

The Silver rate in India is Rs 71,300/kg today. A rise in Rs 300/kg was registered in the last 24 hours.