Gold Rate Increases Marginally On Thursday In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold rate in smart city Bhubaneswar increased marginally on Thursday.

Today, the gold price for 22 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,740, while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 52,070.

On Wednesday, the gold price for 22 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,730, while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 52,060.

Today’s gold rate in various important cities across India: