Gold rate increases for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India on Tuesday      

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) after few days of stagnancy. The prices have increased by Rs 550 in the last 24 hours in India.

Today (23rd May), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,830 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,720 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,560 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,440. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,410 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,290.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,410 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,290. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have decreased by Rs 10 (per 10 grams) today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,410, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,290.