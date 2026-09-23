Gold rate increased by Rs 870 for 24 carats in India; Check details here

Advertisement

New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 870 for 24 carats and Rs 800 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,200 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,41,350 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Notably, the yellow metal prices have increased by Rs 650 for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,15,650.

On September 23, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,200 per 10 grams for 24-carat, while the 22-carat gold price was set at Rs 1,41,350 per 10 grams on Wednesday in the Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities; check the latest rates here:

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,54,350 1,41,500 Mumbai 1,54,200 1,41,350 Chennai 1,54,200 1,41,350 Kolkata 1,54,200 1,41,350 Hyderabad 1,54,200 1,41,350 Bangalore 1,54,200 1,41,350 Bhubaneswar 1,54,200 1,41,350

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained unchanged and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 on September 23, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar decreased by Rs 4,900 and is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 per kilogram today.