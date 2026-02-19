Gold rate increased by Rs 2,290 for 24 carats in India, Silver prices jump to new high

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 2,290 for 24 carats and Rs 2,100 in major cities over the last 24 hours. On February 19, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,56,490. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price has recorded at Rs 1,43,450 per 10 grams.

On February 19, 2026, the gold rate in Bhubaneswar was recorded at Rs 1,56,490 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, and Rs 1,43,450 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,56,640 1,43,600 Mumbai 1,56,490 1,43,450 Chennai 1,58,180 1,45,000 Kolkata 1,56,490 1,43,450 Hyderabad 1,56,490 1,43,450 Bangalore 1,56,490 1,43,450 Bhubaneswar 1,56,490 1,43,450

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India increased by Rs 15,000 and is recorded at Rs 2,70,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has increased to Rs 2,70,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.