Gold rate increased by Rs 2,290 for 24 carats in India, Silver prices jump to new high

By Subhashree Dash
Gold rate in India

New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 2,290 for 24 carats and Rs 2,100 in major cities over the last 24 hours. On February 19, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,56,490. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price has recorded at Rs 1,43,450 per 10 grams.

On February 19, 2026, the gold rate in Bhubaneswar was recorded at Rs 1,56,490 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, and Rs 1,43,450 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City24 carat22 carat
Delhi1,56,6401,43,600
Mumbai1,56,4901,43,450
Chennai1,58,1801,45,000
Kolkata1,56,4901,43,450
Hyderabad1,56,4901,43,450
Bangalore1,56,4901,43,450
Bhubaneswar1,56,4901,43,450

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India increased by Rs 15,000 and is recorded at Rs 2,70,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has increased to Rs 2,70,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.

