Gold rate increased by Rs 160 for 24 carats in India on September 01, 2026; Check details here

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 160 in major cities over the last 24 hours. On September 1, 2026, the 24-carat gold price has risen to Rs 1,56, 930. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold prices recorded at Rs 1,43,850 per 10 grams.

On September 1, 2026, the cost of gold in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 1,56,930 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and the 22-carat gold price has been listed at Rs 1,43,850 per 10 grams.

The 18-carat gold has been recorded at Rs 1,17,700 in the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 120.

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The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,57,080 1,44,000 Mumbai 1,56,930 1,43,850 Chennai 1,56,930 1,43,850 Kolkata 1,56,930 1,43,850 Hyderabad 1,56,930 1,43,850 Bangalore 1,56,930 1,43,850 Bhubaneswar 1,56,930 1,43,850

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5000 at Rs 2,50,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5000 and is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 per kilogram on September 01, 2026, that is on Tuesday.