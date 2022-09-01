Gold rate decreases in india
Image Credit: IANS

Gold rate in India for remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat today

By Pratyay 0 0

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has remains same for 24 carat  by and 22 carat. As on Thursday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,190 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,890.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,270 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,000. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,270 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,270 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,000 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 270 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

You might also like
Entertainment

Jacqueline cooked up stories, didn’t disclose truth: ED chargesheet

State

Odisha holds Investors’ Meet and Curtain raiser for Make in Odisha Conclave’22 in New…

Nation

WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to another 14 days judicial…

State

Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update: 59 positive cases registered in 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.