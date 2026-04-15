Gold Rate in India Today Sees Massive Jump! 24K Rallies Rs14,200/100 Gm, Silver Shines Too

Get the latest updates on the Gold Rate in India. Find current prices for 24-carat and 22-carat gold across major cities.

By Subhashree Dash
Gold Rate in India

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold price continues to increase by Rs 1420 for 24 carats and Rs 1300 for 22 carats, recorded at Rs 1,55,350 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,42,400 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

On April 15, 2026, the cost of the gold metal has been recorded at Rs 1,55,350 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,42,400 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

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City24 carat22 carat
Delhi1,55,5001,42,550
Mumbai1,55,3501,42,400
Chennai1,56,2201,43,200
Kolkata1,55,3501,42,400
Hyderabad1,55,3501,42,400
Bangalore1,55,3501,42,400
Bhubaneswar1,55,3501,42,400

 

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased over the last 24 hours, recorded at Rs 2,70,000 on April 15, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar has also increased by Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram today.

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