Gold Rate in India Today Falls Sharply; 24K Prices Drop Over Rs 5000, Silver decreased by Rs 20,000
New Delhi: The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 5,020 for 24 carats and Rs 4,600 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On February 05, 2026, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,54,420 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,41,550.
In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,54,420 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,41,550 in the last 24 hours.
The gold price remained unchanged across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,54,570
|1,41,700
|Mumbai
|1,54,420
|1,41,550
|Chennai
|1,56,220
|1,43,200
|Kolkata
|1,54,420
|1,41,550
|Hyderabad
|1,54,420
|1,41,550
|Bangalore
|1,54,420
|1,41,550
|Bhubaneswar
|1,54,420
|1,41,550
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 20,000 in the last 24 hours. On February 05, 2026, silver costs Rs 3,00,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver recorded Rs 3,00,000 today in Bhubaneswar.