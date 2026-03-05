Gold Rate in India Today: 24K Prices drop by Rs 980, Silver rate stable

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India stand at Rs 1,63,530 for 24 carats per 10 grams and Rs 1,49,900 for 22 carats per 10 grams on Thursday. The gold metal price has dropped by nearly Rs 980 for 24 carats and Rs 900 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,22,650 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold cost has been recorded as Rs 1,63,530 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,49,900 in the last 24 hours.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,63,680 1,50,050 Mumbai 1,63,530 1,49,900 Chennai 1,64,950 1,51,200 Kolkata 1,63,530 1,49,900 Hyderabad 1,63,530 1,49,900 Bangalore 1,63,530 1,49,900 Bhubaneswar 1,63,530 1,49,900

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On March 05, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 2,95,000 today.