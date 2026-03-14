Gold Rate in India Takes Hit Amid Iran-US War: 24K drops Rs 1,030/10 Gm; Silver Down

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New Delhi: The Gold prices in India stand at Rs 1,59,660 for 24 carats per 10 grams and Rs 1,46,350 for 22 carats per 10 grams on March 14, 2026, Saturday. The gold metal price has increased by Rs 1030 for 24 carats and Rs 950 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,19,740 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 780.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold cost has been recorded as Rs 1,59,660 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,46,350 in the last 24 hours.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,61,390 1,47,930 Mumbai 1,59,660 1,46,350 Chennai 1,62,560 1,49,000 Kolkata 1,59,660 1,46,350 Hyderabad 1,59,660 1,46,350 Bangalore 1,59,660 1,46,350 Bhubaneswar 1,59,660 1,46,350

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 4,900 in the last 24 hours. On March 14, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 10,000 and is recorded at Rs 2,80,000 today.