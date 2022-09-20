Gold rate in India slightly reduces for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India slightly reduces on September 20, 2022, for 24-carat and 22-carat. As of Tuesday, the gold price in India for 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,320 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,180.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,170 while 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,000. The rate of Gold for 24-carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,020 while 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 45,850. On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,020 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 45,850.

As in Bhubaneswar, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,020 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,850 today. The gold price has reduced by Rs. 110 for 24-carat (10 grams) and 22-carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.