Gold rate in India slightly decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Gold rate decreases in india 
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has decreased for 24 carat and 22 carat in India. As on Tuesday (October 18), gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,430 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,190.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,830 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,610. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,680 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,460. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,680 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,460.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,680 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,460 today. Gold price increased by Rs 10 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

