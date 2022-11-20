Gold rate in India remains unchanged for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of yellow metal has remained same for 24 carat and 22 carat today. As on 20 November (Sunday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,950 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,500.

The rates in different metro cities in India have also registered some change too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,827.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,350 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,180 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,750. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 53,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,180 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,750 today. Gold price has remained same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.