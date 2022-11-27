Gold rate in India remains unchanged for 24 carat and 22 carat on 27 November

Bhubaneswar: As on Sunday (27 November ), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,660 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,240.

No change in the rates of the precious metal was registered in different metro cities in India. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,840 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,350.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,120 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,550. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,970 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,550.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,970 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,550 today. Gold price has remained same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.