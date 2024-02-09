Gold rate in India remains unchanged for 24 and 22 carat on February 9

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have remained unchanged in India on 9th February, 2024. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,610, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,350.

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have remained same in the last 24 hours. Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,500.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,500. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,720 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,400.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 70,000 in India. The silver rates have increased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.