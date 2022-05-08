Gold rate in India remains same on Mother’s Day

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has remained same on May 8, 2022. Today, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,690 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,350.

Minor fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,070 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,647.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,380 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,100. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,380 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,100. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,380 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,100.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,380 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,100 on Sunday. Gold price has remained same in the last 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).