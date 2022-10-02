gold rate in india
Image Credit: IANS

Gold rate in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat today

By Pratyay 0 0

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has remained constant in the next 24 hours in India. As of Sunday, the gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,300 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,080.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,350 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,000. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,000 today. Gold price has remained same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation gets National Award in “Swachh Survekshan-2022”

Nation

Ten killed, several injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP

State

Odisha extends distribution of free rice for another 3 months

State

18th Annual Convocation of KIIT: Knowledge is the new engine of economic growth and…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.