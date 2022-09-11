Gold rate remains same in india  
File Photo

Gold rate in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat today

By Pratyay 0

 Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has remained same on September 11, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Sunday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,880 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,600.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,750. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,750 today. Gold price has remained same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Tea-seller’s son cracks NEET by securing 635 marks, narrates his dream of…

Business

Indian telcos to spend $19.5 bn on 5G infra by 2025: GSMA

State

Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

State

Odisha: Sand removal at Konark Sun Temple begins

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.