Gold rate in India remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Gold price in india 
Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has remained constant for 24 carat and 22 carat in India on Diwali. As on Monday (October 24), gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,060 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,860.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,450 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,290 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,010. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,290 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,010.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,290 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,010 today. Gold price has increased for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

