Gold rate in India remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Gold price today
Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has remained constant for 24 carat and 22 carat today. As of Monday, the gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,300 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,080.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,350 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,000. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,000 today. Gold price has remained same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

