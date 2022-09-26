Gold rate in India remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has continued to remain same on September 26, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Monday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,430 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,280.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,890 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,730 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,500. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,500.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,500 today. Gold price has increased by Rs 530 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.