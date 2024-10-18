Gold rate in India: Prices increase for second consecutive day on October 17

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold rate in India
Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 220 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On October 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 78,110 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,600.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 78,260 71,750
Mumbai 78,110 71,600
Chennai 78,110 71,600
Kolkata 78,110 71,600
Hyderabad 78,110 71,600
Bangalore 78,110 71,600
Bhubaneswar 78,110 71,600

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On October 18, silver costs Rs 97,000 per kilogram.

