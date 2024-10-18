Gold rate in India: Prices increase for second consecutive day on October 17
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 220 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On October 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 78,110 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,600.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|78,260
|71,750
|Mumbai
|78,110
|71,600
|Chennai
|78,110
|71,600
|Kolkata
|78,110
|71,600
|Hyderabad
|78,110
|71,600
|Bangalore
|78,110
|71,600
|Bhubaneswar
|78,110
|71,600
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On October 18, silver costs Rs 97,000 per kilogram.