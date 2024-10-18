Gold rate in India: Prices increase for second consecutive day on October 17

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 220 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On October 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 78,110 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,600.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On October 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 78,110 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,600.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 78,260 71,750 Mumbai 78,110 71,600 Chennai 78,110 71,600 Kolkata 78,110 71,600 Hyderabad 78,110 71,600 Bangalore 78,110 71,600 Bhubaneswar 78,110 71,600

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On October 18, silver costs Rs 97,000 per kilogram.