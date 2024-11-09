Gold rate in India: Prices increase for second consecutive day on November 9

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 910 for 24-carat and Rs 850 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On November 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,470 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,850.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On November 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,470 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,850.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 79,620 73,000 Mumbai 79,470 72,850 Chennai 79,470 72,850 Kolkata 79,470 72,850 Hyderabad 79,470 72,850 Bangalore 79,470 72,850 Bhubaneswar 79,470 72,850

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 9, silver costs Rs 94,000 per kilogram.