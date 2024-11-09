Gold rate in India: Prices increase for second consecutive day on November 9

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 910 for 24-carat and Rs 850 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On November 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,470 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,850.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On November 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,470 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,850.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 79,620 73,000
Mumbai 79,470 72,850
Chennai 79,470 72,850
Kolkata 79,470 72,850
Hyderabad 79,470 72,850
Bangalore 79,470 72,850
Bhubaneswar 79,470 72,850

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 9, silver costs Rs 94,000 per kilogram.

