Gold rate in India: Prices increase for second consecutive day on November 9

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 910 for 24-carat and Rs 850 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On November 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 79,470 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,850.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|79,620
|73,000
|Mumbai
|79,470
|72,850
|Chennai
|79,470
|72,850
|Kolkata
|79,470
|72,850
|Hyderabad
|79,470
|72,850
|Bangalore
|79,470
|72,850
|Bhubaneswar
|79,470
|72,850
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 9, silver costs Rs 94,000 per kilogram.
