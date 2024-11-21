Gold rate in India: Prices increase for second consecutive day on November 21

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold prices in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 330 for 24-carat and Rs 300 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On November 21, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,950 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,450.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On November 21, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,950 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,450.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 78,100 71,600
Mumbai 77,950 71,450
Chennai 77,950 71,450
Kolkata 77,950 71,450
Hyderabad 77,950 71,450
Bangalore 77,950 71,450
Bhubaneswar 77,950 71,450

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 21, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Petrol and diesel price drop in Bhubaneswar on November 20, 2024
