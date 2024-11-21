Gold rate in India: Prices increase for second consecutive day on November 21

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 330 for 24-carat and Rs 300 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On November 21, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,950 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,450.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On November 21, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 77,950 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,450.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|78,100
|71,600
|Mumbai
|77,950
|71,450
|Chennai
|77,950
|71,450
|Kolkata
|77,950
|71,450
|Hyderabad
|77,950
|71,450
|Bangalore
|77,950
|71,450
|Bhubaneswar
|77,950
|71,450
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 21, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram.