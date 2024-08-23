Gold rate in India: Prices decrease for yellow metal on August 23
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,870 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,800.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,970
|Rs 66,950
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Chennai
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 23, silver costs Rs 87,000 per kilogram.