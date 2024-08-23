Gold rate in India: Prices decrease for yellow metal on August 23

By Pratyay
gold price in india
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 23, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,870 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,800.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,970 Rs 66,950
Mumbai Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800
Chennai Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800
Kolkata Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800
Hyderabad Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800
Bangalore Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 23, silver costs Rs 87,000 per kilogram.

