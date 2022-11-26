Gold rate in India marginally decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on Saturday

Bhubaneswar: As on 26 November (Saturday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,660 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,240 in India. The prices of gold have sharply declined by Rs 50 for 24 carat and 22 carat today.

Changes in yellow metal prices were registered in different metro cities in India. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,840 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,350.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,120 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,550. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,970 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,550.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,970 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,550 today. Gold price has remained same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.