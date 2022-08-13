Gold rate in india today
Gold rate in India increases remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has remained same on August 12, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Saturday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,460 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,050.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,240 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,090 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,750. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,090 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,090 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,750 on Saturday. Gold price has remained same for 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).

