Gold rate in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices in India has increased on August 3, 2022, for 24 carat and 22 carat, respectively. As of Wednesday, the gold price in India for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 47,120.

Yesterday, the gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 51,380 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,100.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,500. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,650 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,350. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,650 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,350.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,650 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,350 on Wednesday. Gold price has slightly increased for 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).