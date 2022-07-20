Gold rate in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Gold price today
Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased by Rs 10 on July 20, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As of Wednesday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,680 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,420.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,510 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,300. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,510 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,300. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,510 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,300.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,510 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,300 on Wednesday. Gold price has increased by Rs 120 in the last 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).

