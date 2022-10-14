Gold rate in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

By Pratyay 0
gold price today
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased by Rs 110 in 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. As on Friday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,000.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,750. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,750 today. Gold price has increased by Rs 110 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

You might also like
Nation

Bomb threat on Moscow-Delhi flight, search underway

State

Odisha Vigilance raid on Executive Engineer in Balasore

State

Target of Archana Nag were 50 famous people of Odisha, police unearths list!

State

Odisha: Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran Meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.