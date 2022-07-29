Gold rate in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat on Friday

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased by Rs 700 and Rs 650 on July 29, 2022 for 24 carats and 22 carats, respectively . As on Friday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,380 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,100.

Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,680 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,450.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,000 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,670.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,550 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,380 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,100. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,380 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,100.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,380 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,100 on Friday. Gold price has increased by Rs 700 by 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and by Rs 650 for 22 carat (10 grams).