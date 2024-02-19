Gold rate in India increases for 24 and 22 carat on February 19

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have remained same for 19th February, 2024 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,740, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,560. Gold rates have increased by Rs 230 in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have declined by Rs 270 in the last 24 hours. Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500 in India.

Minor changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,500.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,500. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,710 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,390.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 70,900 in India. The silver rates have increased by Rs 700 in the last 24 hours.