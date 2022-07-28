Gold rate in India increases by Rs 80 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased by Rs 80 on July 28, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Thursday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,840 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,570.

Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,760 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,500.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,680 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,450. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,680 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,450. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,680 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,450.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,680 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,450 on Thursday. Gold price has reduced by Rs 100 by 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).