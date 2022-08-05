Gold rate in India increases by Rs 470 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased by Rs 470 on August 5, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Friday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,040 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,670.

Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 51,570 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,240.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,980 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,500. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,500.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,500 on Friday. Gold price has increased by Rs 380 for 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).