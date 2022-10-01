Gold price today

Gold rate in India increases by Rs 300 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased by Rs. 300 on October 1, 2022 for 24-carat and 22-carat. As of Saturday, the gold price in India for 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs. 50,300 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,080.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. The gold price today in Chennai for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24-carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,350 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,150. The rate of Gold for 24-carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,000. On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,200 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,000.

In Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,200 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,000 today. The gold price has remained the same for 24-carat (10 grams) and 22-carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

