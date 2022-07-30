Gold rate in India increases by Rs 250 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased by Rs 250 on July 30, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Saturday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,470 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,140.

Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,220 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,920.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,660 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,350. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,490 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,200. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,490 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,200.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,490 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,200 on Saturday. Gold price has increased by Rs 110 by 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).