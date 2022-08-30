Gold rate in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: The Gold price in India has decreased by Rs. 150 for 22-carat and Rs.170 for 24-carat on August 30. As of Tuesday, the gold price in India for 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,430 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,150.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,000 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,650.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,600 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,300. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,430 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,150. On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,430 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,150.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,430 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,150 today.