Gold rate in India falls by Rs 160 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has reduced on July 16, 2022 by Rs 160 for 24 carat and 22 carat . As on Saturday, the gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,400 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,170.

Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 50,560 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,320.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,730 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,500. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,730 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,500. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,500.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,730 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,500 on Saturday. Gold price has decreased by Rs 430 in the last 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).