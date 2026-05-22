Gold Rate In India Falls After 3-Day Surge; 24K Gold Price Drops By Rs. 440 Per 10g On May 22

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 440 for 24-carat gold and Rs 400 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On May 22, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,59,490 per 10 grams, and that of 22-carat gold at Rs 1,46,200 per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,19,620 per 10 grams, up Rs 330 in the last 24 hours.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,59,490 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,46,200 on Friday, according to the last 24 hours.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,59,640 1,46,250 Mumbai 1,59,490 1,46,200 Chennai 1,61,240 1,47,200 Kolkata 1,59,490 1,46,200 Hyderabad 1,59,490 1,46,200 Bangalore 1,59,490 1,46,200 Bhubaneswar 1,59,490 1,46,200

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained flat in the last 24 hours. On May 22, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged over the last 24 hours, at Rs 2,90,000 on Friday.