Gold rate drops in India on September 10; Silver rate remains unchanged
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has dropped in the last 24 hours. On September 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,840 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,770.
The rate of the yellow metal in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar has also decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,840 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,770.
Gold prices witnessed stagnancy across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,990
|Rs 66,920
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,840
|Rs 66,770
|Chennai
|Rs 72,840
|Rs 66,770
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,840
|Rs 66,770
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,840
|Rs 66,770
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,840
|Rs 66,770
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,840
|Rs 66,770
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On September 10, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.