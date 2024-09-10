The news is by your side.

Gold rate drops in India on September 10; Silver rate remains unchanged

By Pratyay
Gold price today

The gold price in India has dropped in the last 24 hours. On September 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,840 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,770.

The rate of the yellow metal in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar has also decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,840 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,770.

Gold prices witnessed stagnancy across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,990 Rs 66,920
Mumbai Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770
Chennai Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770
Kolkata Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770
Hyderabad Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770
Bangalore Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On September 10, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.

