Gold rate drops in India on September 10; Silver rate remains unchanged

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has dropped in the last 24 hours. On September 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,840 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,770.

Gold prices witnessed stagnancy across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,990 Rs 66,920 Mumbai Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770 Chennai Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770 Kolkata Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770 Hyderabad Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770 Bangalore Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,840 Rs 66,770

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On September 10, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.

