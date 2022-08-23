Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 400 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 400 on August 22, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Tuesday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,400 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,080.

Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 51,800 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,450.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,100 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,600. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,930 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,600.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,930 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,600 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 220 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.