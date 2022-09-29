gold rate today                   
Image Credit: IANS

Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 30 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

By Subadh Nayak 0

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 30 on September 28, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Wednesday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,500 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 45,350.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,350 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,000. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,000.

In Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,000 today. Gold price has remained same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

