Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 280 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India decreased on August 18, 2022, for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Saturday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,800 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,450.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,310 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,800. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,150 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,150 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,800 today. The gold price has remained the same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.