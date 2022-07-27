Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 150 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has decreased by Rs 150 on July 27, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As of Wednesday, the gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,760 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,500.

Yesterday, the gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,910 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,630.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,580. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,580. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,580.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,580 on Wednesday. The gold price has remained the same in the last 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams).