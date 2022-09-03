Gold price today

Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 100 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

By Pratyay

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased on September 3, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Saturday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,620 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,400.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,550. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,620 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,400. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,620 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,400.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,620 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,400 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 110 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

